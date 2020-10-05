Turner Art Park concerts continue

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts Sonic Boom for a Music in the Park Summer Concert.
The concert is scgeduled 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., art center representatives said in a statement.
Sponsored by Brandon, Rackley & Dukes, Sonic Boom plays a mix of local favorites and Southern rock.
The center invites people to bring blankets or chairs to the free community concert "and relax in the park while safely distancing and enjoying the music," center representatives said.
Grilled burgers and sausage dogs by Jessie’s Catering, and beer and wine from The Pour House will be available for purchase during the event.
The Music in the Park concerts takes place 7-9 p.m. the second Friday of every month, April through November and feature local favorite musicians. Since the concerts are sponsored by local businesses, the events are free to the public, center representatives said.
For more information about attending the concert series or sponsoring one of the future concert events, contact the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787, visit www.turnercenter.org or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
