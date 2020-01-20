VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building was full of young aspiring musicians for the annual Tunes for Tots event.
Children of all ages were able to try out a variety of instruments Saturday and hear them in action thanks to the Valdosta Symphony Guild.
“I think this event is important because it's one of the few events I know that's open to everyone,” said Howard Hsu, Valdosta Symphony Orchestra music director and VSU associate professor of music. “This is possibly some of the children's first introduction to music. Through instruments, children can learn about communication and learning with others.”
Hsu grew up in Pittsburgh, where he studied string instruments from an early age. As a quiet child, he said he feels that participating in music helped him learn to talk with other people.
He said learning string instruments is not as common in the South but the South Georgia String Project fills the void.
The South Georgia String Project is a joint venture of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and VSU's Department of Music. It serves as a low-cost way for ages 8 and older to explore the world of string instruments.
Playground Music, an instrument rental company, showcased a variety of string instruments of varying sizes so even the smallest Mozart could give it a try.
As arts dwindle in school systems, organizers hope this event will encourage musical pursuits from a young age.
Spring classes for the new students with the South Georgia String Project will begin 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the choir room of VSU Fine Arts Building.
For more information, visit valdostasymphony.org.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
