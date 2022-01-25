VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents a free live performance of the "Harriet Tubman & the Underground Railroad" musical, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
The touring cast of the renowned Virginia Repertory Theatre will perform the stirring drama at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard, center representatives said in a statement.
"This is a classic tribute to a great American who freed herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery," representatives said. "Harriet Tubman’s courage helped to change the world, and young and mature audiences alike will share her adventurous life and will be deeply moved by the musical history lesson."
"Harriet Tubman & the Underground Railroad" is made possible through the Turner Center’s partnership with Valdosta City Schools, Publix Super Markets Charities, Greater Valdosta United Way, Center for the Arts Guild and City of Valdosta, center representatives said.
Two 60-minute performances for VCS eighth-graders will take place during the school day, "and students will receive an interactive study guide with engaging activities about this historic event that can supplement school curriculum," representatives said. This guide may also be downloaded at turnercenter.org.
“The Turner Center is proud to partner with our sponsors to bring this nationally touring performance and musical message to our community,” said Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director. “This is one of many art and cultural-enriching experiences that the Turner Center provides year-round, particularly during this 60th anniversary of the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission taking place throughout 2022. We invite everyone to take advantage of this free family activity.”
Admission for the evening performance is free on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about this program or other events and activities, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.