VALDOSTA – Imani Ashley looms over Matthew Cline, Ashley Fletcher, Karisma Quist and Alex Brown.
She looms with menace.
Actually, Ashley looms with menace as Hera, queen of the Greek gods, having caught her god-king-husband Zeus, played by Cline, cavorting with the Hyter Sprites (Fletcher, Quist, Brown).
Things are not always what they seem. Sometime, the additional explanation gives a clearer indication to the truth; sometime, it leads further from the truth.
This much is true: Ashley, Cline, Fletcher, Quist and Brown are part of the cast of "Truth & Other Lies," a student-created play that is the latest production of the 2019-20 Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance season.
VSU students began the script a year ago in the devised theatre class. A class led by Dr. Melissa Porterfield, who directs the show. Her job has been more getting students to color outside of the lines rather than staying inside the lines.
Let them go for broke then rein them in, she said.
This much is also true.
What students then and students now devised is a show exploring myths and urban legends, truths and lies, and the things that lie in between.
The show is founded in Greek myths, but introduces gods from other pantheons and other stories such as the legend behind the man who was supposedly the real Shakespeare, an urban legend from Pennsylvania, etc., Porterfield said.
Within these four interconnected plot lines, the play explores the nature of truth and lies, misperceptions and misunderstandings, what people understand about themselves and the stories the public tells about them, how things and people's roles can become exaggerated or diminished.
"They are characters interested in telling the truth in their stories," Porterfield said.
All wrapped in dramatic, fun and action-packed sequences, the director said. The description of the show has a Neil Gaiman/"Sandman"/"American Gods" vibe. Mention Gaiman and his work and Porterfield smiles, pleased with the comparison.
As Gaiman reportedly once said, “Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.”
Let us, at least, hope that much is true.
THE CAST: Drew Chunn, Dylan Van Slyke, Chloe Ochoa, Jalen Spriggs, Alijah Patterson, Jackson Whipple, Cara-Kay Mattis, Sarah Suzor, Imani Ashley, Matthew Cline, Joseph Edwards, Karisma Quist, Shiloh King, Jacob Beverly, Ashley Fletcher, Alexandra Brown, Robert Erdman, Daejah Jones, Shamar Barnett, K’Nyia Bumpers.
SHOWTIME
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presents "Truth and Other Lies."
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24-25.
Where: Lab Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
NOTE: The production may contain mature language and themes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.