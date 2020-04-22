ATLANTA — On the national stage, President Donald Trump said he "disagrees strongly" with Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen some shuttered businesses.
Kemp announced earlier this week plans to start reopening the state — including giving the go ahead to allow bowling alleys, hair salons and other businesses to reopen starting Friday.
Trump said he told Kemp that he "totally" disagreed, emphasizing that it was "just too soon" to reopen such businesses.
“They can wait a little bit longer. Safety has to predominate...” he said. “Would I do that? No. I want to protect people’s lives. But I’m going to let him make his decision. But I told him I totally disagree.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during the Wednesday press conference that he would advise Kemp "as a health official and a physician, not to do that.”
Kemp responded on social media that he had talked with the president about his plans and while he appreciates his "bold leadership and insight" he is "confident" businesses will be able to go about their routines safely.
"Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians," Kemp wrote on social media. "Just like the thousands of businesses currently operating throughout Georgia, I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers."
