Trump not first presidential visit for Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Donald Trump's scheduled Saturday stop in Valdosta marks his first visit as president but his second visit to the Azalea City.
Trump packed out the Valdosta State University P.E. Complex in early 2016 as part of his campaign to become president. Thousands of people stood in line to see the future president.
But Trump is not the only president-related visitor to South Georgia.
President George W. Bush visited Valdosta a few years after being in office. He was the keynote speaker at its annual benefit dinner for Georgia Christian School several years ago.
And the GCS event was not Bush’s first time in Valdosta, either. He lived here while stationed at Moody Air Force Base for pilot training with the Air National Guard.
Bush was stationed at Moody for several weeks and dated a Valdosta State student while here, according to the Lowndes County Historical Society. His father, George H.W. Bush, visited George W. at Moody, and many years later, both would become President, the 41st and 43rd respectively.
George W. Bush’s wife, former first lady Laura Bush, visited Valdosta also as a keynote speaker for the Georgia Christian School benefit dinner in 2012.
Based on part speculation and part deduction, the earliest presidential visit may have come more than a century earlier by President William McKinley, according to the Lowndes County Historical Society in past reports.
There is no record of McKinley being in Valdosta but there are records of him visiting Thomasville during his presidency, which capped the end of the 19th century. At that time, the most common train route to Thomasville would have taken McKinley through Valdosta.
One of the nation's best-known first ladies is part of one of the most famous presidential Valdosta visits: Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. She visited Valdosta shortly after the start of her husband’s unprecedented third term as president.
She visited Valdosta, or more specifically Georgia State Woman’s College, which would eventually become Valdosta State University, in March 1941.
Thomasville’s golf courses and splendor have apparently made Valdosta’s neighboring South Georgia city an attractive spot for American presidents. The Lowndes County Historical Society has a tale of another president who may have visited Valdosta on his way to Thomasville.
There is no solid evidence, but the Historical Society has noted it is likely Dwight D. Eisenhower flew into Moody Air Force Base on his way to play golf in Thomasville during his presidency in the 1950s.
Jimmy Carter is the president who has likely visited Valdosta more than any other.
A Plains farmer and a one-time Georgia governor, Carter has visited Valdosta on several occasions in many capacities. The late Edith Smith, who worked for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 45 years, recalled Carter visiting the newspaper’s offices during his run for governor. He has also visited Valdosta in the years following his presidency.
In the 1960s, First Lady “Lady Bird” Johnson visited Valdosta as part of a whistle-stop tour of the South to drum up support for her husband, President Lyndon B. Johnson.
The first lady spoke from the back of a train before moving by rail to her next stop. Despite a large Valdosta crowd for her stop and President Johnson winning a landslide victory nationwide, Lowndes County began a new trend in 1964: Giving the majority of its votes to the GOP presidential candidate.
Johnson was the first Democratic presidential candidate to not receive a majority of the presidential votes in Lowndes County, a trend which has continued with only two exceptions to this day.
Ronald Reagan visited Lowndes County as a presidential candidate. Former Valdosta Daily Times photographer Robert Winter III has recalled in past interviews seeing Reagan’s legendary charm and spontaneous wit firsthand.
With his camera clicking away, Winter snapped numerous photographs of the future president. Reagan looked at Winter and told the gathered crowd, “This man doesn’t need a motor drive. He is a motor drive.”
The Clintons arrived in town during his campaign against President George H.W. Bush. Candidate Bill Clinton spoke outside of the Lowndes County Courthouse in front of an estimated Downtown Valdosta crowd of 7,000 people.
Clinton derided President George H.W. Bush during his Valdosta speech, comparing Bush 41’s presidency with a popular movie franchise of the time: “Honey, I Blew Up the Deficit” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Economy.”
That visit could be considered a presidential trifecta since it included Bill Clinton, who won the presidency; Al Gore who was the Democratic nominee in 2000; and Hillary Clinton who became the Democratic nominee in 2016 but lost to Trump.
