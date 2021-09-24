Trump Jr. stumps for ag candidate

VALDOSTA – Donald Trump Jr. stumped in Valdosta Thursday for state Sen. Tyler Harper who is running for Georgia agriculture commissioner.
The son of the former president endorsed Harper, adding he is glad to have gotten to know him.
“I like to campaign for people who don’t need these jobs,” he said. “Because they’ll actually make the decisions that matter in the communities that matter for the people who they are supposed to be representing.”
Harper, a Georgia District 7 Senate member, said his goal is to make sure Georgia “blooms in the right direction” if he becomes its commissioner of agriculture.
Harper told the Valdosta audience his family history in Georgia stretches back to the 1820s.
His family has grown peanuts and cotton, and raised beef cattle for more than a century, forging a passion for agriculture within him. It is a place where he learned life-long lessons.
“I like to call them farm values: You learn hard work, you learn about integrity, you learn about faith and having faith in God,” Harper said.
But people also learn about being patriotic and what it means to love the country from the ground up, he said. Harper said he wants to fight for farmers, adding they are getting the short end of the stick right now.
He referenced the “death tax,” also known as the inheritance tax, stemming from the proposed American Families Plan.
The tax allows property left to heirs after someone’s death to be subject to taxation. It’s an action that will impact the agricultural industry far greater than anything else, he said.
He said Georgia needs to ensure agriculture stays sustainable as it is the top industry in the state. As commissioner of agriculture, that’s what he said he’ll do.
He referenced the pandemic, saying last year the state and nation realized the importance of the food supply chain.
If elected, he said he will work to ensure that’s intact and that kids get a nutritious meal at school.
“I’m going to fight for you on a day-to-day basis, regardless of the office I’m privileged to hold,” Harper said.
