MIAMI — Former president Donald J. Trump and an aide charged as a co-conspirator have been booked in Miami federal court.
That's according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which said Trump and Walt Nauta had been booked shortly after they arrived Tuesday afternoon.
Both men are expected to appear at the defense table shortly on charges that they wrongly held onto classified documents.
The two men were seen arriving at court together.
A small group of pro-Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters were squabbling in front of Miami's federal courthouse as they awaited the former president's appearance Tuesday.
A man with "Trump sucks" spray-painted on his jacket and pants shouted at supporters of the former president as they passed by while a man held a homemade "Free Trump" banner behind others who shouted at him. Dozens of supporters wrapped themselves in Trump flags or campaign merchandise as they milled about near the courthouse.
The crowd included far-right internet personality Anthime Gionet, who served a two-month prison sentence for streaming live video while he stormed the U.S. Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gionet, better known as "Baked Alaska," was livestreaming video of his interactions with people around the courthouse — something the terms of Gionet's probation don't appear to prohibit.
Meanwhile, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, wearing a T-shirt with a police logo, toured the nearby media encampment and said he didn't expect any disturbances.
"So far, so good," Suarez said. "It's still early, but the crowd seems to be under control and everyone respectful and peaceful. Let's hope it remains that way."
Suarez is considering a presidential run and has suggested he could make his intentions known during a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.
