Truck wreck requires egg-ceptional cleanup

VALDOSTA — Authorities scrambled to clean up the wreckage Friday after an egg truck wrecked in Lowndes County late Thursday.
The truck was heading down the off ramp at I-75’s Exit 22 at North Valdosta Road, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“It’s a a sharp turn and he was going too fast,” the sheriff said.
The truck turned over and wound up on the grass next to the off ramp.
As of noon Friday, heavy machinery could still be seen clearing the wreck debris.
The food bank Second Harvest of South Georgia sent a truck to gather up “20,000-30,000” eggs from the crash site, Paulk said.
No one was injured in the crash; the driver was charged with too fast for conditions, said SFC Jeff Culpepper of the Georgia State Patrol.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
