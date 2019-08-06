VALDOSTA – A Downtown Valdosta truck bypass and Interstate 75 exit improvement are part of the program proposed by the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The organization proposes amending its Fiscal Year 2018-21 transportation improvement program and its 2040 Transportation Vision Plan for the Valdosta Metropolitan Planning Area; which includes all of Lowndes County and portions of Berrien, Brooks and Lanier counties.
The amendment includes a small cost increase and funding source change on the Interstate 75 Exit 11 interchange improvement project, state officials said.
The funding source change means the construction of the project will be funded with federal transportation funds as well as proceeds from the regional transportation sales tax enacted by voters in 2018.
The project is expected to be let for construction in fiscal year 2020, state officials said.
A second amendment includes the addition of the South Valdosta truck bypass as a project to the Transportation Vision Plan as well as a preliminary scoping phase in the TIP.
The scoping phase will allow the Georgia Department of Transportation to further identify a preferred alternative for the proposed route, state officials said. The initial phase of the project is expected to begin in fiscal year 2021 using state funds.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization is a multi-county, federally funded transportation planning agency for the Valdosta urbanized area. The VLMPO conducts long-range and short-range transportation planning in areas including highways and bridges, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and freight movement among other areas.
The VLMPO works with residents, elected officials and staff to provide information and coordination of studies and plans that benefit the local communities within the metropolitan area.
This TIP and vision plan are available for public review and comment from Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, 327 W. Savannah Ave.; all public libraries in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes counties; on the VLMPO website (www.sgrc.us); all county government administration offices in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes counties; and all city government administration offices in Lowndes County.
The VLMPO staff will host an open house 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission office. Accessibility aids (interpreter, large print, etc.) will be made available at the open house if a written request is made at least one week prior to the event.
For more information about the TIP and TVP amendments, or about the VLMPO in general, contact Corey Hull, (229) 333-5277 or chull@sgrc.us.
