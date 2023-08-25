VALDOSTA — Forecasters are keeping a sharp eye on a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico which could form into a hurricane threatening north Florida early in the coming week.
The tropical disturbance, not even named yet, was located off the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Friday afternoon, heading north according to the National Hurricane Center.
“It will probably become a tropical rainstorm soon,” said Kerry Schwindenhammer, a senior meteorologist with the private forecasting company AccuWeather.
There is still plenty of time for the storm’s track to change but Schwindenhammer said the best bet Friday was that the storm system would be a Category 1 hurricane by landfall late Tuesday or Wednesday. A Category 1 hurricane has winds averaging 74-95 miles per hour.
He said the best track prediction appeared to take it across Florida’s Big Bend area, although there is still plenty of time for that to change.
For South Georgia, the biggest problem from such a storm would be flooding rainfall and gusty winds, Schwindenhammer said. The further east the storm lands, the less of an impact for the region, he said.
“South Georgia could see several inches of rain or less than half an inch, depending on the storm’s track,” Schwindenhammer said.
This weekend would be a good time for people in the area to check on hurricane preparedness kits, said Kelly Godsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Tallahassee, Fla.
South Georgia is predicted to have low storm chances during the weekend before they perk back up to around 70% Tuesday and Wednesday, the time Schwindenhammer said a hurricane landfall seemed most likely.
Likewise, dangerous heat is expected during the weekend, with temperatures in Valdosta up to 99 degrees. A high-pressure dome is sitting over the area, Godsey said.
Temperatures as high as 96 are expected this weekend in Tifton before a similar cool down, a weather service forecast showed.
The normal high for this time of year in Valdosta is about 91 degrees, Schwindenhammer said. Temperatures are expected to cool back down to about 90 later in the week, a weather service forecast shows.
Both forecasters urged the public to take precautions against heat stroke and dehydration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.