Tropical storm bringing rain to South Georgia

VALDOSTA — How much rain Lowndes County gets in the next few days depends on how close Tropical Storm Christobal gets.
Christobal, which reached tropical storm status Tuesday, was located in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Early storm tracks from the National Hurricane Center show it most likely moving north toward Louisiana in coming days.
Even if the storm stays well west of the South Georgia/north Florida area, it will pull a great deal of Gulf moisture into the region late in the week, said Frank Strait, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“Through Wednesday, Valdosta should see warmer and more humid weather,” he said.
Starting Thursday, storm chances hit 70% and remain in the 50-80% range through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Lowndes County could get from a quarter-inch to an inch of rain through the week, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Tallahassee, Fla.
“The heaviest rain should be in the Panhandle/Big Bend areas of Florida,” he said.
Daytime high temperatures should stay in the mid to high 80s all week long, according to the weather service’s forecast.
Neither forecaster expected widespread severe weather — as long as Christobal stays well west of the area.
“If it tracks more to the east, the chance of severe storms and isolated tornadoes will increase,” Strait said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
