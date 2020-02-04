The Thomas County Certified Literate Community Program’s (CLCP) annual "Trivia Bee for Literacy" is right around the corner. Every year, the CLCP (a partnership literacy outreach program of Southern Regional Technical College, Family Connection and Thomas County Public Library System) hosts this fun, mentally stimulating event in an effort to raise funds for literacy projects. These include ‘Books Are Magical’ which provides books to four-year old’s; ‘Dictionaries for All’ which helps to provide dictionaries to every third grade student in Thomas County; and the GED Diploma Scholarship Project.
The CLCP wants your business to get involved. Businesses and individuals alike are invited to sponsor and create a team of three members to compete in this community wide trivia challenge. Previous prizes that have included vacation packages and gift cards to downtown businesses. This is an excellent opportunity to help promote literacy and education within the community and have a bit of fun along the way.
The Trivia Bee is planned for Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the SRTC off U.S. Hwy. 19. If interested in participating or sponsoring a team, contact TCPLS Library Director Trent Reynolds at (229) 225-5252 or email trent@tcpls.org.
