Trinity observes Kirkin' o' the Tartan

VALDOSTA – Richard Hart dons the kilt Sunday for his last Kirkin' o' the Tartan. The last one before he retires as pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church at the end of the year.
The Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan service translates into the churching of the tartan.
Trinity Presbyterian blesses the Scottish Tartan in what has become an annual service of kilts and bagpipes.
"The Scottish word for church is 'kirk,'" Hart said. "The 'kirkin' o' the tartans' refers to a time in Scotland centuries ago when wearing the tartan of one's clan was forbidden. Swatches of tartan cloth were brought secretly into the kirk to ask God's blessing on the family or clan."
The church encourages men to wear kilts and invites women to wear Tartan accents or accessories, Hart said.
Hart is of Scottish descent from both of his paternal grandparents, he said. His kilt carries the pattern of the family tartan of Fraser Hunting. He spent a sabbatical trip a few years ago in Scotland.
But he admits he was not familiar with the kirkin' until coming to Trinity about 16 years ago.
Coming from a pastorship in Americus, Hart said he asked church leaders if there were any traditions he needed to continue at Trinity. They said no, Hart said. Months into the job, a church member approached him and asked, are we going to have a kirkin' this year?
The tradition continued.
Trinity holds the ceremony annually on Reformation Sunday, the last Sunday of October, Hart said.
A few centuries ago, the English prohibited the Scots from wearing Tartans, a detail that many folks know because of movies, such as “Braveheart,” and modern traditions, such as the “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan,” where the story goes that Scots sneaked swatches of Tartan fabric into their churches to secretly celebrate their heritage.
Much of the true story of Tartans is lost in the legends of films and these modern celebrations. The English ban on Tartans outlawed Scotland’s common folk from wearing the colors; however, Scottish nobility were permitted to wear Tartans.
Also, Scots caught with their Tartans were punished but they were not executed as popular myth has claimed. The ban on Tartans was lifted in the late 1800s.
During the ceremony Sunday, Paul Guilbeau, Trinity music director, will play bagpipes.
Hart and his wife, Debbie, will leave Valdosta after his retirement at the end of the year. They will move to North Carolina to be closer to their two sons and grandchildren.
Hart and the church have been preparing for his retirement for some time.
A few years ago, Anghaarad Teague Dees joined the church as an associate pastor. She will become pastor upon Hart's retirement.
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3501 Bemiss Road, observes the Scottish “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan,” 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. A fellowship meal will follow at noon in the Fellowship Hall. The public is invited to attend.
