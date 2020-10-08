ADEL — Trick-or-treating is back on in Adel.
Following an outcry after an Adel Police Department Facebook post that Halloween trick-or-treating was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities are putting together a Candyland Celebration event for children, Mayor Buddy Duke said.
Duke said discussions between the city, the Cook County school superintendent, the Cook County sheriff, the police chief, the EMA director and the Cook County Commission chairman led to a decision not to encourage traditional trick-or-treating, he said.
“It was not our intention to cancel trick-or-treating,” he said, “but to come up with a safer alternative for our children.”
Authorities didn’t want kids in the middle of a pandemic spreading germs across the city, Duke said.
The police department post about “canceling” trick-or-treating was a “miscommunication,” the mayor said.
The proposed Candyland Celebration would take a single street with less traffic on it Oct. 31 and have participating civic groups set up tents for “drive-by” trick or treating for the kids, Duke said.
Which street will be used and what hours Candyland will operate are still being hammered out, he said.
Organizations wanting to sponsor a tent can contact Brandie Dame through the city website or Facebook page or by calling (229) 560-5218, the mayor said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
