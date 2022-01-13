Trial postponed in Simmons slaying case

VALDOSTA — The upcoming trial of a Valdosta man indicted for felony murder has been postponed.
The trial of Ivanson Xavier Davis, 24, was scheduled for the week of Jan. 10 in Lowndes County Superior Court but was continued, court records show.
Davis is indicted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an indictment list issued in January 2021.
He is a suspect in a June 2020 shooting that left Tommie Simmons, 24, dead, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said at the time.
At 10:37 p.m., June 14, 2020, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 500 block of Hudson Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, police said in earlier reports.
Officers provided first aid until EMTs arrived; he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators with the Special Operations Division of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a 4800 block Bemiss Road residence, resulting in the arrest of Davis on a murder charge, a sheriff’s office statement said.
Another Valdosta man surrendered himself in early July on an active arrest warrant in the same case, earlier reports show. The warrant was for a charge of party to the crime of felony murder, according to reports.
