VALDOSTA – The Georgia Tree Council and the Georgia Forestry Commission, in cooperation with the USDA Forest Service, have announced the 2023 Georgia ReLeaf program.
The program makes funding available to municipalities, government agencies, nonprofits and educational institutions in Georgia for tree planting and tree-giveaway projects, tree council representatives said in statement.
The USDA Forest Service has allocated funding to the Georgia Forestry Commission for statewide distribution, in partnership with the Georgia Tree Council.
The priority of the Georgia ReLeaf program is disadvantaged communities, representatives said. The objectives of the Georgia ReLeaf Program are to: Contribute to tree equity in disadvantaged communities; improve the environmental, economic and social health of Georgia communities; help sustain health and diversity in Georgia’s community forests; improve planning efforts of city administrators, municipal tree departments and tree boards; and increase environmental and health benefits to combat the effects of climate change.
Projects submitted must be for tree planting projects and/or tree giveaway events which meet at least one of the program objectives, representatives said.
Funds may be awarded to units of local governments, nonprofit organizations or educational institutions in Georgia. Other organizations, such as community tree volunteer groups, neighborhood associations or civic groups which are not 501©3 are eligible but must apply in partnership with a nonprofit organization or with their local government.
Funding is for the purchase of trees, staking and watering materials and tree installation costs only. The maximum grant award is $15,000, according to the statement.
If 100% of the project is serving a disadvantaged community, the project is eligible for a match waiver as per the IRA guidelines.
GTC and GFC will present a free webinar reviewing the Georgia ReLeaf guidelines 10 a.m., July 25.
To register for the webinar, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5855134046184145495.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., Aug. 31. Georgia ReLeaf-funded projects must be completed before March 31, 2024.
To read more about the Georgia ReLeaf program and to apply for a Georgia ReLeaf grant, visit https://gatreecouncil.org/what-we-do/georgia-releaf.html
For more information, call Mary Lynne Beckley at (470) 210-5900 or email marylynne@gatreecouncil.org.Tree
