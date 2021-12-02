Tree lightings, parade mean Christmas is near

VALDOSTA — The Christmas season is about to kick off big-time in Lowndes County with a pair of tree lightings and a holiday parade.
The county and the City of Valdosta are holding a joint tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the historic old courthouse downtown, kicking off the holiday season.
The event includes a visit from Santa Claus sponsored by Lowndes County Public Works after the tree lighting, a statement from the county said.
Local musician Jen Anders will perform during the event, singing a few holiday favorites. Hot cocoa and other light refreshments will be available.
“The Christmas tree lighting ceremony serves as a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the holiday season. We are excited to continue this joint community Christmas ceremony with the City of Valdosta and kick off the Christmas season," Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson will also be on hand for the ceremony.
“The tree lighting ceremony brings the community together in the spirit of the season during the most wonderful time of the year,” he said. “This event gives local families a fun place to spend quality time with their loved ones and connect with their neighbors. We hope everyone joins us for this tree lighting event to help us kick off the holidays together.”
People can stay downtown after the tree lighting to dine, shop and find entertainment as part of December’s First Friday, which will also feature a tacky Christmas sweater theme, organizers said.
In Lake Park, the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting takes place 6:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall.
On Saturday, the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, which begins at 6 p.m., will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down North Patterson Street and end at the Department of Health Building. Holiday floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship and use of the theme, which this year is “Musical Notes & Holiday Floats.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
