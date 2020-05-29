VALDOSTA – The doors to a hospice-owned thrift shop are now open to the public.
The Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House reintroduces its Tree House Thrift Shop with a relocation to 418 Northside Drive.
An expansion from its old building, the new thrift shop provides a warehouse that lends itself to adequate storage for donations.
Lindsey Rogers, senior marketing specialist, said the new location is at least twice the size of its former one and comes with two fitting rooms.
Employees can put more items on the sales floor and a wider space gives more room for patrons to walk.
The shop has sections for crafts, clothing, linen, jewelry and books. It also has a kid’s corner.
“We’re just really excited to be able to expand because this offers more profit and more proceeds going into patient care for hospice,” Rogers said.
Funding from the shop benefits grief support programs, the We Honor Veterans programs, palliative care and more for 120 patients of Hospice of South Georgia and family members.
When the Tree House Thrift Shop first opened in 2013 at 3005 N. Ashley St., it raised $12,500 in its first year for the Hospice of South Georgia. In 2019, $47,000 was raised.
Rogers said the Treehouse’s growth presented a need to relocate. It took a year for staff to find the perfect storefront.
“We really couldn’t ask for a better building because it allows us to do so much more on the showroom floor than any of the other buildings would have as far as hanging lighting and so on,” she said.
Rogers said staff sanitizes the Tree House and follows COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the shop is closed. Donations are accepted during store hours.
Volunteers are needed to operate the cash register, sorting donations and organizing the sales floor. Hours are based on volunteer availability.
Visit hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org/the-tree-house for more information. Call Vanessa Fletcher at (229) 293-9881 to volunteer.
