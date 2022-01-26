VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant.
The Georgia Forestry Commission and the Georgia Tree Council, working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, provided grant funds to multiple counties affected by Hurricane Michael, commission representatives said in a statement.
The purpose is to help restore the "many environmental, economic and social health benefits trees provided in the storm-struck Georgia communities," representatives said. "This program hopes to continue to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes."
The trees will be in five-gallon containers and consist of various species and sizes at maturity (over-story, mid-story and understory). GFC will provide educational materials such as flyers detailing species information, links to instructional planting videos, and other tree care information that can be provided to homeowners and residents.
Quantities are limited: All five gallons.
– Swamp White Oak
– Shumard Oak
– Black Tupelo “Black Gum”
– Chinese Pistache
– Florida Maple
– Frontier Elm
– Little Gem Magnolia
– Carolina Sapphire Cypress
– Forest Pansy Redbud
– Natchez Crapemyrtle
Tree requests should be made to the Valdosta Tree Commission and postmarked by Feb. 7 to Amy Hall, c/o Valdosta Tree Commission, P.O. Box 1125, Valdosta, GA 31603. Include phone number and desired trees. If requesting multiple trees, list them in the order of preference.
The Tree Commission will call the week of pickup to remind people of the pick up time and confirm tree order. Trees may be picked up at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Horticulture Program Greenhouses, 4089 Val Tech Road, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
For additional information, call Amy Hall, (229) 561-5173, or Starr Page, (229) 251-0792.
