When the grass starts to look bad, one of the first things most homeowners think about is mole crickets.
While mole crickets are certainly a formidable lawn pest, not all lawn problems are caused by mole crickets. Be sure you actually have mole crickets before you treat for them because they may not be the problem.
Check for mole crickets by adding two tablespoons of liquid "Joy" or a similar product, in a gallon of water and pouring it over declining turf areas. Do not pour this mix in an area of dead grass because the mole crickets will have already left this area. If the soil is dry, the adults will be deeper, and the detergent will not reach them.
Test several areas to see if mole crickets are there. Mole crickets will come to the surface in less than a minute if they are present. Mole crickets also leave small trails that are easily seen on bare ground. The trails are usually winding and are usually seen after a rain.
Mole crickets have become a big pest in home lawns and turfgrass operations in Georgia. Mole crickets entered the United States through the port in Brunswick Ga., and have since spread to become a problem from Texas to North Carolina.
All grasses are susceptible to mole crickets, but Centipede grass, in my observation, seems to suffer the most severe damage. Centipede is a lower maintenance grass than St. Augustine or Bermuda, but it also grows much slower. When centipede is damaged by mole crickets, it is slower to recover.
Mole crickets damage grass by feeding on plant roots, stems and leaves, and by tunneling through the soil. Their feeding is not as much of a problem as their tunneling. As they mature, mole crickets do more damage and are harder to control.
Mole crickets have a life span of one year and timely pesticide applications help prevent them. Mole crickets over-winter as adults and come out in mass in the spring months to fly around and find a mate. Shortly after mating the adults die, leaving numerous eggs that hatch up until mid June. After hatching, the nymphs (young mole crickets), are at their most vulnerable.
If you could only choose one time per year to apply an insecticide for mole crickets, you should choose late June. Unlike the adults, the nymphs stay near the surface where pesticides are more likely to make contact with them. If needed spring and fall treatments can be made.
It requires less pesticide to kill the nymphs as compared to the adults. Mole cricket nymphs do not feed or travel much when they are small, but in a couple of months they may become very destructive. The biggest obstacle in controlling mole crickets is getting the insecticide to the mole cricket. Many pesticides will kill them if it can reach them.
The best way to bring mole crickets close to the surface is to irrigate your lawn thoroughly in the evening and then apply your pesticide the next evening. Evening is the best time to apply chemicals because pesticides are affected by heat and sunlight, and mole crickets do most of their feeding at night.
If applying a liquid pesticide, use at least one gallon of solution per 1,000 square feet. Liquid sprays are best in June while baits seem to work best in spring and fall and spring. Sevin 20B, Bayer Advanced Lawn Product, and Bayer Advanced Lawn and Garden, and products containing bifenthrin such as Talstar, are recommended pesticides for homeowners to use.
Jake Price is the University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County. More information: Call (229) 333-5185 or email jprice@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.