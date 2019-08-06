VALDOSTA — As the new school year nears, some Wildcats have a summer of plenty to reflect over.
Valdosta City Schools students went far and wide as they traveled to different countries on school trips this summer.
From England to Ghana, a wide age range of students left their home country for more culture, different foods and a plethora of history.
In this report, those students reflect on their summer of studying abroad.
England
Hannah Childress said all of her expectations of England were based off of movies.
England is nothing like the movies, she found out.
“No one drinks tea in a teacup every day,” Childress said. “They don’t wear prestigious gowns every day. It’s really normal actually.”
Childress and 16 other Valdosta Middle School students participated in the Academic Service Learning Exchange program, where they spent 10 days in various parts of England, including Colchester, Chertsey and London.
The exchange program brought the VMS students back together with familiar faces — British students who had recently stayed with them in Valdosta back in the spring.
Even though it was great riding roller coasters at Thorpe Park and taking in history at the Old Royal Naval College, Childress said her favorite part of the trip was hanging out with her friend, Liz Poole, who lives in England.
“We would sit on the couch talking about movies and books,” Childress said. “We showed each other memes. It was fun.”
For many of the students on the trip, Childress included, this was their first time traveling abroad.
Vanay Bryant expected England to be a bustling, high-density area.
What she found instead was so much beauty in the landscape of the countryside as well as the culture inside the city limits.
“My trip to England was a life-changing experience,” Bryant said. “It was my first time traveling abroad, and I absolutely loved it. I feel like it opened me up to traveling in the future and gave me a great first impression.”
When asked if they would do it again, both said yes.
“I would do it in a heartbeat,” Childress said. “You get to see different cultures and how nothing is really like the movies.”
Ghana
Eleven years ago, retired Valdosta Middle School teacher Marilyn Johnson wanted to find a way to fill the need for African history education.
Since it wasn’t in her textbooks, Johnson thought she would give her students a more hands-on experience by literally taking them to Africa.
“I started it back in 2008 for the purpose of connecting the children to what they were learning in the classroom to real-world experiences,” Johnson said. “They were ignorant about Africa and Africans. Most people still look at Africa as a country and not a continent.”
She picked Ghana because she learned that was where most African slaves were shipped to America.
This year, she embarked on the trip with six students and another teacher, Phyllis Lott, a VMS teacher who is taking over the program now that Johnson has retired.
The best part of the trip, other than seeing an entirely new culture, was watching students soak it all in.
Semira Johnson, a student who attended the summer trip, said she enjoyed the food, sightseeing and even seeing the schools.
“The students visited the classrooms to get a view of their education system,” Johnson said. “We could hardly tear them away from the schools they loved it so much. They performed traditional dances for us, and we performed for them on the last day.”
Semira said she plans to attend the trip when it happens again, and she’s looking forward to the Ghana students visiting them in Valdosta come September 2020.
“It really will be fun to go again in the next two years,” Semira said. “This trip started to make me think about other opportunities there are to travel abroad.”
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.