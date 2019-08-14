Transportation team tops national honors

ATLANTA – Two Georgia Department of Transportation communications projects took home “best of” honors from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ Committee on Transportation Communications – TransComm.
“TransComm is all things in transportation communications,” said Scott Higley, Georgia DOT director of strategic communications, “and it means a lot to us to be judged so favorably by our peers from other departments of transportation across the country.”
GDOT’s bimonthly The Extra Mile blog won first place in the category writing/best blog (honors shared with Arizona). Since launching in 2018, The Extra Mile has posted on 41 subjects ranging from clearing trees for safety to express lanes to the inner workings of the Transportation Management Center, state officials said.
Authors include GDOT subject matter experts, as well as guest bloggers. Read The Extra Mile blog at www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/TheExtraMile.
“Georgia DOT has important stories to share,” Higley said. “We don’t shy away from controversial subjects. We cover hot button issues because those are the issues the public cares about most. Regular, compelling content is the key to the success of The Extra Mile.”
In the category of publications/best of the rest, GDOT received first-place honors for Fiscal Year 2018 accountability and investment report.
"As a public agency entrusted with public resources, Georgia DOT is accountable for its actions, for the results achieved and for transparently disclosing those results," state officials said.
"The accountability and investment report, which functions as an annual report, tells the story of the previous fiscal year in layman’s terms and in a graphically pleasing manner."
View the report at http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/TheNetwork/Publications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.