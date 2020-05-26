Transportation signs seek to lighten mood

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation has issued a series of new messages motorists could see during the holiday weekend on the interstate changeable message signs.
Transportation officials said in a statement some of the signs "may bring a smile while reminding motorists of the importance of safety on the roads and everywhere."
The signs, which are used primarily to alert motorists to crashes or lane closures, often carry safety reminders in the absence of more urgent messaging. The holiday weekend messages encourage all types of safe behaviors, both while driving and in everyday interactions.
Some messages were inspired by submissions from Georgia residents during a recent safety messaging contest and are now being used in the context of encouraging safe behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Safety remains a priority at Georgia DOT, but expressing the messaging in a creative way inspires observation and conversation as friends and family safely venture out following state and local guidelines," state officials said. "Although fun, the signs encourage people to be more aware of their surroundings as they travel, and remind them to continue safety precautions when they arrive safely to their destination."
