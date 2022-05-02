VALDOSTA – The public comment period for the Fiscal Year 2021-24 Transportation Improvement Program for the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Area is available for public review and comments from April 29 through May 31.
The TIP identifies the transportation projects and strategies from the Vision2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan that the VLMPO plans to undertake during the next four years, state officials said in a statement.
"All projects receiving federal funding must be in the TIP as the TIP is the region's way of allocating its limited transportation resources among the various capital and operating needs of the area, based on a set of short-term transportation priorities," state officials added.
The TIP is updated every four years and is incorporated into the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Projects within the TIP will "help increase the efficiency and safety of the transportation network in the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Area, which includes all of Lowndes County and portions of Berrien, Brooks and Lanier counties," state officials said.
Recently, a new funding program under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has added additional funding for MPOs to help reduce carbon emissions. The funds must be displayed in the TIP. States and MPOs are required to jointly develop quantifiable transportation projects to help achieve carbon reduction regulations promulgated by the Federal Highway and Transit Administrations.
During the FY21-24 Transportation Improvement Program amendment process, the SGRC will host a public open house, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., May 11, at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission to allow the public to review and submit comments.
The TIP is also available for public review and comment at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, 1937 Carlton Adams Drive; all public libraries in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes counties; on the VLMPO website (https://www.sgrc.us/vlmpo.html); all county government administration offices in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes counties; and all city government administration offices in Lowndes County until May 31.
