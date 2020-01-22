ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 15 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $26,236,967.
The project bids were received Dec. 20 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders Jan. 3, state officials said.
The largest single investment resurfacing contract, valued at approximately $4 million, was awarded to Robinson Paving Company. The company was hired to mill, plant mix resurface, provide single surface treatment paving and shoulder rehabilitation for 16.5 miles of roadway, on State Route 128 from State Route 90 (White Water Road) to Calhoun Street in Macon and Taylor counties. The contract, along with nine other resurfacing contracts, represent 56%, or $14.6 million, of the awarded funds.
The largest single investment bridge construction contract, $2.3 million, was awarded to Reames and Son Construction Company, Inc. The company was hired to construct 0.18 mile of a bridge and approaches on Old Wildcat Bridge Road (County Road 399) over Bluestone Creek in Madison County, state officials said. The contract, along with one other bridge construction contract, represent 14%, or $3.8 million, of the awarded funds.
The remaining 30%, or approximately $7.8 million, is allotted for general construction and safety projects at various locations throughout the state. The projects include installing interchange lighting upgrades, rumble strip upgrades to assist motorists in identifying when their vehicle has left the travel lane and the construction of a roundabout, state officials said.
The December awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $196 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019.
Information on project schedules, potential lane closures and detours will be available in advance of activities taking place and will continue throughout the construction phase.
