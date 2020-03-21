ATLANTA — A legal expert with the state Attorney General's Office, a county commissioner, First Amendment attorneys and a journalist whose news outlets span the state will answer questions from local government officials and staff about how to comply with Georgia's Open Meetings Act during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis in a virtual town hall event Monday.
The Georgia First Amendment Foundation will live stream the event Monday from 11 a.m. - noon.
The panel will cover requirements for virtual meetings, flexibility built into Georgia's Sunshine Laws to handle emergencies, technology resources and more.
Panelists include:
- Jennifer Colangelo, Georgia Office of the Attorney General
- Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Commission
- Tom Clyde, First Amendment Attorney
- Sarah Brewerton-Palmer, First Amendment Attorney
- Jim Zachary, Deputy National Editor at CNHI
Send questions in advance to info@gfaf.org. Participants in the virtual town hall will also be able to ask questions during the live streaming event.
The online event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 100 participants, so local officials are encouraged to sign up now. If demand is high, the Georgia First Amendment Foundation will conduct another town hall soon.
Registered participants will receive a confirmation email with meeting login information.
Register at https://gfaf.123signup.com/event/details/rhqvr
