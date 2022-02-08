VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission has implemented a transit advisory committee to gather quarterly and conduct meetings.
The kickoff meeting was held Jan. 25, to "engage stakeholders, provide introductory information and discuss the reasons that committee has been formed and request input and nominations for additional members," commission representatives said in a statement.
The committee has been formed to meet the requirements of public participation methods in accordance with the Title VI plan. SGRC staff began the committee selection process by extending invitations to several key stakeholders including county staff members within the SGRC region, elected officials, Action Pact, SGRC Area Agency on Aging staff and SGRC workforce development staff.
The committee needs representatives from the health care industry, economic development authority members and/or chamber of commerce members, behavioral health and developmental staff and transit drivers and riders, representatives said.
The transit advisory committee will gather input and distribute information about service quality, proposed changes and new service options. The committee will serve as a sounding board and help to define objectives and sets goals for the transit system. One of the main focuses will be the upcoming transit development plan that will be prepared for the region.
If interested in transit or serving on the transit advisory committee, or if needing additional information, contact Megan Fowler at mfowler@sgrc.us or (229) 333-5277.
