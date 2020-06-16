VALDOSTA – Transformation & Unity Movement will hold a unity event, 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse, downtown.
The event is to pray for unity for our community, state and nation, according to a statement from organizers.
There will be contemporary worship music, prayer and a proclamation of God’s words through signs that will be provided to participants.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Wearing face masks is encouraged, organizers said. The event is free to the public.
