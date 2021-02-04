Transfers increase virus deaths: SGMC sees boost of out-of-area patients

VALDOSTA – The status of out-of-town and out-of-state patients at the time of their arrival has led to an increase in the COVID-19-related deaths at South Georgia Medical Center, a hospital official said.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 20 deaths in the eight days leading to Jan. 31 and has reported more deaths in the past few days.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, said between patient volume or insufficient technological capability, other hospitals have consistently sent transfers to SGMC.
Transfers include patients from north Georgia, north Florida and even Alabama. Transfers resulted in a large influx of virus patients – the largest being 90 COVID-19 patients Jan. 12.
Even with the hospital’s inpatient amount sitting in the high 30s this week, Dawson said half are from other hospitals. The transfers are a large part of the 20-plus patients who have died during the last two weeks.
“As you can imagine they’re not sending us anybody with mild cases,” he said. “The ones they’re sending, they’re so sick they can’t take care of them there themselves.”
Mid-week, SGMC has reported 264 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic but Dawson said the hospital is experiencing better circumstances than at the start of the year – compared to the peak experienced so far.
“We’re appreciative of the fact that there has been a decrease in the volume of these critically ill patients,” Dawson said. “However, we’re not in the business of expecting things to continue to go well.”
Dawson said the hospital looks at the current decrease in patients as a “lull in the battle” – an opportunity to prepare for the next wave. But that’s the way it should be.
Looking at the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals scrambled for personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to protect patients, themselves and the issues that stem from the loss of either to the virus.
Dawson credits nurses for the hospital being able to handle the pandemic last year and this year.
“They’re the ones that are in and out of these rooms and at this point, we’ve even had staff members that normally work administrative duties to volunteer to go up on the floors and work as unit clerks or runners on the COVID units,” Dawson said.
Nurses are tired but they continue working hard out of a sense of duty, he said. They’re further boosted by community support in online reviews and messages that even call out the nurses by name.
Still, the nurses are human. They need rest and just as much protection to their health as their patients. SGMC has redundancies built in for nurses who get sick, but a hospital still needs a Plan B for Plan A.
Which is why, Dawson said, the hospital is focused now on preparation – such as making sure SGMC has adequate staffing, redundancies in available patient units and plenty of supplies.
Specifically involving supplies, SGMC wants to increase the number of vaccines it has on standby, but the hospital isn’t sure when it can get more vaccines.
The hospital has one to two shipments a week of the vaccine arriving via Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech. It’s not enough to give a predictable estimate of what’s to come though.
“We have had an adequate amount to vaccinate those who have scheduled to have vaccines with us so far,” Dawson said. “We’ve been able to make sure that we have met all of our commitments to those that we have committed to vaccinate at this point.”
SGMC had vaccinated more than 5,900 people mid-week.
Like all other vaccine outlets, SGMC has only been able to vaccinate Tier 1A and 1A+ residents (essential health care workers, long-term health care facility workers, adults aged 65-plus, their caregivers, fire personnel and dispatchers).
Dawson said there was an initial increase in people getting vaccinated but that’s leveling off, at least for those who can get it. But that’s limited because of the vaccine amount.
“As far as interest, I manage the website, the booking system and all, (and) it seems like we have plenty of people that are qualified that want to receive the vaccine,” said Erika Bennett, SGMC director of marketing and community relations. “The community has responded well in that regard, it’s just that we need more vaccine.”
“Once we can get more vaccines, we can drastically scale up our capability of vaccinating more people,” Dawson said.
Though it’s up to the government to distribute the vaccine, it’s still up to the pharmaceutical companies to make it. That takes time.
Dawson said it’s hard to take a virus that's only 14 months old, map its DNA in four to six weeks, create a vaccine in three to four months, test it and roll it out in less than a year.
“If you think about the technology and the coordination it took, the whole logistical framework that had to be in place to have all these different companies be able to do this worldwide – this is nothing short of a miracle,” he said.
With the virus mutating, there’s more work that needs to be done on the vaccine.
Dawson said some people have been frustrated with the amount of vaccine available but urges people to give it time.
He also urges people to keep following precautions.
“People still need to make sure that they wear their mask, social distance, wash their hands,” Dawson said. “It’s important to understand that when it’s their turn, they need to go and have their vaccine.”
