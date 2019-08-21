Traffic stop results in drug arrest

VALDOSTA — A Tuesday traffic stop resulted in an arrest on drug charges, according to a Valdosta Police Department report released Wednesday.
At 10:54 a.m., officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle because occupants in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts, the statement said. Due to an odor of marijuana, officers and narcotics detectives searched the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a quantity of marijuana in the immediate presence of the passenger, who was removed from the vehicle and arrested, police said. On the passenger, officers found a quantity of cocaine and ecstasy pills which were packaged in a manner indicative of narcotics sales, the statement said.
Charles Perry, 30, of Valdosta was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, according to the statement.
“A traffic stop for a violation as simple as a seat belt prevented these drugs from reaching the streets. We are very proud of these officers for being observant and following through on their instincts,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
