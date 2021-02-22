Traffic stop leads to marijuana bust

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Saturday led to a drug arrest, Valdosta police said Monday.
At 6:23 p.m., an officer saw a driver using his cell phone along the 500 block of North Saint Augustine Road, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed the smell of marijuana, the statement said.
More than 100 grams of what is believed to be marijuana, valued at $2,000, and a handgun were found in the car, police said.
Richard A. Brown II, 27, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor violation of Georgia’s Hands-Free Law, the police statement said.
“We are proud of our officer for finding these drugs before they could be put out into the community,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
