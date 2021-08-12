Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Wednesday turned into an arrest on drug and weapons charges, a police statement said.
At 2:42 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Lankford Circle, the Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The officer claimed he smelled the odor of marijuana; while the driver was being detained, a gun reported stolen in Lanier County was found on him, the statement said.
Officers located marijuana, heroin and drug-related items commonly used in illegal narcotics sales and distribution, police said.
Dexter A. Swift, 27, of Valdosta is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony), possession of heroin (felony), carrying a handgun without a license (misdemeanor0, possession of drug-related objects (misdemeanor) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), the statement said.
“We are proud of these officers using their training and experience to get these narcotics and handgun out of our community,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
