Traffic stop leads to drug bust

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop led to an arrest on a drug charge Saturday, according to police.
At 1 a.m., an officer made a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Street for disregarding a traffic signal, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.
While speaking with the driver, the officer saw the passenger trying to hide a plastic bag, the statement said.
The suspect gave the officer a false name, police said. Inside the bag were 45 small baggies with a white substance believed to be containing Alpha-PVP, according to the police statement. Alpha-PVP is commonly known by the street name “flakka.”
Aaron M. Rodriguez, 23, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor giving false name, address or birthdate to law-enforcement officer, the statement said.
"We are proud of our officers catching these drugs before they could be put into our community. They did a great job investigating this case,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.