VALDOSTA – A traffic stop in the early hours of Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a 19-year-old.
At 4:11 a.m., a traffic stop was made in the 2500 block of Marathon Drive, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
According to the VPD, the officer said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of marijuana and a digital scale commonly used to weigh narcotics for the purpose of sale and distribution in the vehicle.
Jaquea Williams, 19, was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, reports stated.
