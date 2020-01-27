VALDOSTA – A traffic stop resulted in two arrests early Saturday morning.
At 4:46 a.m., a Valdosta Police Department patrol officer stopped a vehicle along the 700 block of Vallotton Drive, according to a VPD statement. The officer observed a “straw with white powder on it” in plain view and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.
As he exited the vehicle, a bag of cocaine was found in his hand and another baggie of cocaine and another straw with white powder in his possession, the statement said.
The vehicle's passenger fled the vehicle but was apprehended after a short foot chase. Cocaine was also found on her person and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of more baggies of cocaine, according to the statement.
Henry R. Lamb, 37, and Candice T. Davis, 27, were transported to the Lowndes County Jail, police said. Both are charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Davis is also facing misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement, police said.
“This officer being observant led to these drugs and offenders being removed from the streets. We are very proud of the work he did,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
