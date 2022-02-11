Traffic stop leads to arrest

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop resulted in an arrest on drug and weapons charges Tuesday.
Around 9:46 p. m., an officer stopped a car and asked the driver for his license, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. The officer smelled marijuana; as he was investigating, the driver ran but was caught.
Police found marijuana, digital scales commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics and a handgun in the suspect’s possession, the statement said. During the investigation, the suspect provided a false name, date of birth and provided the officer with identification that was not his.
The suspect —described as a 30-year-old Valdosta man — was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a scheduled II narcotic, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, misdemeanor providing false name and date of birth, misdemeanor driving without a valid license and misdemeanor defective brake light, police said.
“These officers did a great job investigating this case. Their thorough work not only removed these drugs from the streets it removed a firearm from an individual not allowed to possess one,” said police Captain Scottie Johns.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
