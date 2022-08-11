Traffic patterns shift on Exit 11 interchange

VALDOSTA – The Interstate 75 Exit 11 interchange is undergoing a $53.2 million facelift.
State Route 31/Madison Highway began moving to a single I-75 overpass at the interchange starting Thursday, the Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed in a statement.
The northbound bridge, which carries traffic going toward Clyattville and Madison, will be closed for demolition. All traffic will shift to the southbound bridge, which carries traffic toward Valdosta. After the shift, there will be one lane for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound traffic, and temporary traffic signals will be installed at the interstate ramp intersections.
The state transportation department statement explains the interchange is “being reconstructed to improve safety and efficiency by providing additional capacity on the bridge and approaches over the interstate and on the ramps.”
The project is partially funded through the Transportation Investment Act and its cost covers construction, preliminary engineering and right of way.
The new interchange is scheduled to be completed by winter 2024.
