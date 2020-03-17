ATLANTA — The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is warning Georgia motorists they'll need more than a four-leaf clover to get out of trouble if they're caught driving impaired this St. Patrick's Day.
GOHS is joining the Georgia State Patrol, local law enforcement, TEAM Georgia, MADD Georgia, and the Georgia Department of Transportation in reminding everyone that the state’s zero tolerance policy remains in effect and all drunk and drugged drivers found will not get a second chance just because it's a holiday, state officials said.
"We know that with the emergence of COVID-19 cases, many public gatherings have been canceled, but if you're still planning to celebrate, plan to drive sober or have a designated driver no matter what," GOHS Director Allen Poole said. "We know that St. Patrick's Day is a holiday that includes alcohol for many people so we want to make sure everyone celebrates responsibly."
In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed nationwide in drunk driving crashes over the St. Patrick's Day holiday period, state officials said. And according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, 12 people were killed in 3,137 crashes that happened over that same period in Georgia.
Of those crashes that weekend, 119 were caused by drunk or drugged drivers. Overall in Georgia, alcohol-related fatalities accounted for 25 percent of all 2018 traffic fatalities.
"Drunk driving is a completely preventable mistake, but it's a mistake that can cost you up to $10,000. And if there's a loss of life from a DUI, that cost is priceless," Poole said. "The best way to prevent such a tragedy is to plan ahead by designating a driver or scheduling a ride home with a taxi or rideshare service."
