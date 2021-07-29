Traditional downtown events continue in August

VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta Main Street has three monthly events returning in August.
– First Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, downtown.
Organizers state area businesses will be open late and have dinner specials.
– The Makers Market series continues 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
More than 40 vendors will be present and there will be live music and food, according to organizers.
Past vendors have been Urban Garden, Parker Farms, Chef Acree, Lemonade and Chill, Kickin' K Soap Company, Yavet Healing Garden, Valdosta Kettle Works, January Embers, Schmoe Farm, Lane's Wreaths, the Flower Gallery and GG's Peppers.
– The Food Truck Crawl is scheduled for 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, downtown.
Food trucks will be scattered throughout the area serving various dishes.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com for more information.
