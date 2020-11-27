VALDOSTA — Valdosta Toys for Tots has Dec. 11 for its deadline to collect toys to allow for distribution of toys Dec. 19.
Each year, the U.S. Marine Corps and coordinators assist "America’s less fortunate children at Christmas," organizers said in a statement. "We believe every child deserves a little Christmas and this year, even more so. Due to the COVID-19, the demand has increased while the collection has been extremely low so any help in donations of any form would greatly be appreciated."
Lisa Hayden is coordinator for Lowndes, Echols and Clinch counties.
People can support Toys for Tots by placing a box in the place of business and encouraging customers to donate a new, unwrapped toy. Or make a donation by going to toysfortots.org or mailing a check to:
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
18251 Quantico Gateway Drive
Triangle, Va. 22172
Make sure all donations are marked for Valdosta Toys for Tots.
More information: Call (229) 563-5885 or email valdosta.ga@toysfortots.org.
