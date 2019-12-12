Toy Ride: Outback Riders prepare to play Santa

VALDOSTA — Christmas Eve may belong to Santa Claus but, for more than a quarter of a century, the third Saturday of December has belonged to the Outback Riders.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Outback Riders plan to lead an estimated 2,000-2,500 motorcycles from Lake Park to Valdosta, carrying thousands of Christmas toys for Lowndes County’s boys and girls in need, said Don Brotherton, a longtime Outback Riders Toy Run organizer.
The Outback Riders started the Toy Ride in 1993, when an estimated 50-60 motorcycles participated.
By 1994, more than 200 bikers participated in the Toy Ride. In more recent years, with clear skies, the Toy Ride has attracted the expected 2,000-2,500 motorcycles.
While the Outback Riders organization appreciates the level of involvement, organizers ask all participating riders to follow directions at the ride’s start point at the Lake Park Outlets and the concluding destination at Valdosta’s Five Points.
Brotherton said numerous volunteers are helping with parking at the sites. The ride also has a police escort.
Through the years, the Outback Riders Annual Toy Ride has become an instrumental part of the Empty Stocking Fund, which is sponsored by the Salvation Army, Guardian Bank and The Valdosta Daily Times.
Each year, the Salvation Army receives the bikers’ toys, inventories them, then distributes them as best it can to match the needs of more than 1,000 area children registered with the Empty Stocking Fund.
Brotherton said in a past interview the Outback Riders will also make a monetary donation to the Empty Stocking Fund.
The 27th Annual Toy Ride welcomes all motorcycles, Brotherton said.
All participants are asked to bring a new toy for a boy or a girl; often, some riders bring more than one toy. For the participants, there will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. The first 1,000 riders receive stickers.
On Dec. 21, registration begins at 10 a.m., Lake Park Outlets; the blessing of the bikes will be at 1:15 p.m.; bikes leave at 1:30 p.m. Will roll rain or shine. The motorcycles travel to Valdosta and stop at Five Points. Pre-registration: 6-9 p.m., Dec. 20, Mikki’s on Northside Drive. More information: Call 460-2521 or 561-7125.
