VALDOSTA — A pair of events this Saturday will benefit Valdosta’s branch of Toys for Tots.
The first Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids starts in Lake Park with vehicle lineups starting at 11 a.m. in the Roger Budd Shopping Plaza parking lot, with the cruise starting at 1 p.m., according to a statement from Toys for Tots.
Cars of all types can be entered; participants should bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at least $10 or a monetary donation.
After heading up U.S. 41, the cruise will end at the Five Points Shopping Center. The Georgia State Patrol will escort the cruise.
The Cruise for Kids is not related to the annual Outback Riders Toy Ride, which takes place along the same route on Dec. 17.
The other Saturday event is a first responders’ softball tournament at Freedom Park, a statement from Lowndes County said.
Players for the teams are required to each bring an unwrapped toy, said Joseph Herndon with Lowndes County Fire Rescue, and members of the public coming to watch the teams play are asked to bring either an unwrapped toy or financial donation.
The tournament started in 2013 and continued for a few years, county officials said. County firefighters decided to restart it this year.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.
