Tournament benefits injured first responders

VALDOSTA – City and county officials teamed up to assist first responders who were struck by a falling power pole July 12.
Teams from the Valdosta Fire Department, Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Lowndes County Commission and Valdosta City Council went head to head in a cornhole tournament Saturday.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter welcomed city and county employees and their families to the Georgia Beer Company to begin the tournament.
“We will pass around the firefighter boots and policeman hats to collect donations that will benefit the City of Valdosta First Responder Fund,” Matheson said.
Slaughter said, “We want to recognize and thank all first responders whether city or county. We are all affected when there is tragedy in our community.”
Valdosta City Council members Andy Gibbs and Eric Howard coordinated the cornhole fundraiser to assist the three firefighters and one police officer who were injured.
“I thought that would be a good way for us to raise money for our first responders that got hurt months back," Howard said.
All proceeds, including a portion of food and beverage sales, go toward providing adequate equipment for the first responders.
The community showed its support by attending to purchase food and drinks.
