VALDOSTA – County and city officials and the SPLOST VIII campaign committee invited media to tour several facilities eligible to receive funds should the new tax pass Nov. 5.
The tour began downtown at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse. Original construction of the courthouse was completed in 1905. Plans are to renovate the courthouse and make it a regional welcome center, said Paige Dukes, county clerk and public information officer.
Architect Celine Gladwin was on site to explain plans for the renovations to restore as much of the original courthouse architecture as possible.
The SPLOST VIII agreement has an estimated cost for improvements to the courthouse to be $9 million. Dukes said another $2 million from the current SPLOST VII goes toward paying a portion of repairing the heating/ventilation/air-conditioning system in the facility.
Valdosta Fire Station 2 was the next stop on the tour. Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell showed the air-purifying and pressurizing system currently in use to refill all air tanks carried by firefighters. Boutwell said the current machinery is more than 30 years old and in need of an upgrade.
The city's SPLOST VIII portion to upgrade firefighting equipment will cost an estimated $455,000. Ashlyn Becton, city public information officer, said these types of items are considered capital expenses.
The 911 Telecommunications Center was the third stop. Many improvements were made to the facility through SPLOST VII. Tonya Davis, center operations manager, said SPLOST VIII will fund completing facility renovations and keep the call center up to date and modern.
For the SPLOST VIII proposal, the county estimates $350,000 would be used for “improvements to 911 call answering and emergency vehicle dispatch facilities.”
Lowndes County Animal Shelter was the last stop.
Linda Patelski, director of Lowndes County animal services, led the tour of the facility which was poorly constructed, she said, and is in disrepair with cracks in the walls of the building among other issues.
SPLOST VIII funds would allow the current facility to be torn down to build a new animal welfare center. The estimated cost is posted as $3 million for the new facility.
Mike Gudely, SPLOST VIII campaign committee chairman, said going on the tour and seeing the places visited reinforces the need for SPLOST VIII.
"It is a tax, but for us, we are not in Atlanta, this is not Cobb County, wages are low here," Gudely said. "We don't have any other way to generate this kind of funding. ... We would not be the community we have here today (without SPLOST)."
SPLOST VII will end Dec. 31. If voters pass SPLOST VIII, it would begin Jan. 1 and would run for six years raising an estimated $134 million to be used for various projects across Lowndes County.
A complete list of all projects with their estimated costs can be found on the city and county websites.
SPLOST VIII is already on the ballot. Early voting started Monday in Lowndes County and continues in the weeks leading to Nov. 5.
