From the National Weather Service:
Tornado Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 715 PM EDT Wed Apr 6 2022 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia... * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 715 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Quitman, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lowndes County, including the following locations... Dasher, I-75 At Exit 5, I-75 At Exit 11, Valdosta Regional Airport, Twin Lakes and Clyattville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
