BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 433 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Cook County in south central Georgia... East central Colquitt County in south central Georgia... * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Adel, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Sparks around 450 PM EDT. Adel around 455 PM EDT. Lenox around 500 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton, Ellenton, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley and Flat Ford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 3103 8347 3104 8349 3105 8350 3105 8355 3108 8357 3107 8358 3124 8367 3130 8343 3126 8338 3125 8336 3103 8332 TIME...MOT...LOC 2033Z 163DEG 15KT 3107 8345 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
