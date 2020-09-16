BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 415 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida... Southeastern Thomas County in south central Georgia... Southwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia... * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Monticello, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Boston around 435 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pidcock, Dixie, Dills, Grooverville, Aucilla, Everett and Ashville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 3055 8365 3055 8367 3054 8367 3054 8370 3052 8371 3052 8372 3051 8374 3049 8373 3048 8373 3047 8385 3080 8391 3083 8363 TIME...MOT...LOC 2015Z 176DEG 49KT 3056 8376 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
breaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.