ADEL – South Georgia faced rounds of severe weather Thursday as storms swept through parts of the region and a tornado tore through Adel.
The tornado ripped off roofs and destroyed buildings in the Cook County city, according to witnesses.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday for Cook County.
Johnny West, Cook County’s emergency management director, said there was damage throughout the county and “heavy damage” in the city.
The twister, which had been sighted by law enforcement, tore through the town about a block from the offices of The Adel News-Tribune on South Hutchinson Street, said Maria Hardman, the newspaper’s general manager.
The city’s old train depot on South Burwell Avenue was heavily damaged, she said.
Traffic lights in Adel were down on the ground, Hardman said.
The storm resulted in at least two traffic accidents, one involving a semi-truck on Ga. 37 which had overturned, and the other involving a vehicle slamming into an overpass pylon on Interstate 75, she said.
Hardman was unaware of any injuries or deaths.
A combination of straight-line winds and the tornado caused the damage, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
It was the first tornado to hit the Adel area since Jan. 22, 2017, when a twister killed eight people in a trailer park near the city in the predawn hours.
An entire metal building in Hahira went across a roadway and slammed into another building along Sonny Rodgers Drive near Sonny Rodgers Industrial Park during the Thursday storm, Hahira Fire Chief Dwight Bennett said.
Hahira Police Chief Terry Davis identified the metal structure as a storage building belonging to Mackey Lumber Company.
Bennett said he was monitoring tornado warnings and saw the incident as it happened.
Part of the roof buckled on the large, metal building and pieces of the building blew into another one across the street, Bennett said. He said there were no injuries.
The Hahira Fire Department waited for the arrival power company employees to clear the lines so fire crews and public works employees could remove debris that had fallen onto power lines.
The Hahira Police Department assisted at the scene.
Brooks, Lowndes and Thomas counties were under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Thursday with multiple South Georgia areas being warned of severe thunderstorms including Echols and Lanier counties.
The City of Moultrie warned residents of a suspected tornado via Facebook and later posted the city experienced downed trees and power lines.
The city also posted that a power pole snapped in half causing power lines to lay across Wiregrass Circle and Clubview Drive.
At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Colquitt EMC reported 13,308 power outages across its service area via a Facebook posting.
The power company stated crews were actively working on the outages at about 4 p.m.
