Tornado hits Cook County

File art

ADEL — A tornado touched down in eastern Cook County Thursday, a National Weather Service forecaster said.

The twister touched down around 4 p.m., said Jasmine Montgomery, a meteorologist for the weather service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.

She said there were no reports of injuries though damage to a few structures were reported. The weather service will be in Cook County Friday investigating, she said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you