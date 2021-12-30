Tornado hits Cook County

ADEL — A tornado touched down in eastern Cook County Thursday, a National Weather Service forecaster said.
The twister touched down around 4 p.m., said Jasmine Montgomery, a meteorologist for the weather service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
She said there were no reports of injuries though damage to a few structures were reported. The weather service will be in Cook County Friday investigating, she said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
